Soddy Daisy Fall Festival set in September

The Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The festival will be held at Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.
Come enjoy food trucks, kids’ games, and a variety of vendors, all while watching community performances, listening to music and participating in family-friendly activities.
Sponsor, vendor, and volunteer applications are open now.
The festival will be a day of fun and help raise funds for Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful’s community programs.
Don’t miss out on this special event for the community!
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at fall-festival@keepsoddydaisybeautiful.org or by phone at (423) 401-2510.