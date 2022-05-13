Local 3 News and the Hamilton County Education Foundation are recognizing outstanding teachers, which will be capped off by a special luncheon next week.
Our North River Learning Community Hero is Mildred Chandler from Soddy Elementary.
Nothing is going to stop Mrs. Chandler from giving her first graders the best of what she has to offer.
It has been said that at the beginning of the school year, she makes it known that her first graders come to school to learn to read, write, do math, and learn how to be good citizens.
Mrs. Chandler's goal is to make sure each student thrives regardless of their academic ability, socio-economic status, or any other factors.
She does this through the intentional relationships she builds with every student by knowing what their interests are, how they learn best, who lives with them, and by loving them.
While she is often affectionately referred to as "Sarge" for her high level of expectations, students and parents ask to be a part of her class.
Former students, who are now adults, return to her classroom each year to let her know the impact that she has had on them.
Mrs. Chandler has made the decision that she will retire after this school year.
Despite having known this decision, she continues to push herself to learn and grow as an educator.
Last year, when students had the option to go virtual, she became the first grade virtual classroom teacher and thrived, as did her students.
She learned new technology, shared insights with colleagues, worked hours with the instructional coach to better her practices for virtual learning, and she was always positive with her experiences.
She wants to ensure that she is the best at what she does for each of her students until the very last day she is with them.
Congratulations on your retirement, Mrs. Chandler!