Speeding through school zones is about to come with an automatic fine in Soddy-Daisy.
The city commission approved eight new cameras to place in all eight of the school zones within the city limits.
The cameras came at no cost from the company, Blue Light Solutions.
"We just see a lot of people either distracted driving or just simply going over the speed limit," said Sgt. Eric Hindmon with the Soddy-Daisy Police Department.
Hindmon added the speeding cars are mostly being driven by students coming to and from school.
"Most of our schools are on very busy roads," Hindmon added. "Dayton Pike, Sequoyah Access Road."
The cameras will be preceded by a speeding sign, warning drivers of their speed and giving them 600 feet to slow down before they're given a citation.
"We're all about protecting our students and the teachers, too," said Soddy-Daisy Mayor Rick Nunley. "It would kind of alleviate a safety issue in school zones where we don't have to have an officer out in traffic, directing traffic or trying to slow people down."
The cameras come with a three-year contract with the city and the company and will only cite people driving more than 10 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
The cameras will only be turned on during school drop-off and dismissal, when officers noted more speeding cars and had a heightened sense of concern about it. The cameras operations will be signaled by flashing yellow lights.
The city is still trying to plan when the cameras will be installed. Once they are, city officials say speeding drivers will only be issued a warning for 30 days. After that, violators will be issued a $50 fine.