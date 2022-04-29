The Soddy-Daisy Community Library wants to relocate, but needs to raise a million dollars to do that.
In just four years, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library has already become a staple - serving thousands of community members.
However, the library says space is becoming an issue.
Purchasing the new building they are wanting it will increase the library's space by nearly four times.
The library is limited to 28-hundred square feet and can only hold up to 36 people for events.
“With this new location it is going to be nine-thousand and two hundred square feet and that's going to allow us to have programming for up to 120 people at a time,” Soddy Daisy Community Library Co-Founder Kelly Flemings said.
The current location has about 23-thousand books, movies, and other collections in it.
Flemings said they still have three storage units of things they don't have the space for.
“It is very crucial that we expand our placement. Last year in 2021 we serviced over 16-thousand people in six counties not through just the library in house, but also through our outreach program, by being able expand we are going to be able to truly become a larger community center,” Flemings said.
Flemings said it is not just about the library and the books in it, but it is about elevating everyone around them.
“It is our programming, our story time, our book club, all the classes that we offer like baking and ukulele classes, gardening’s and the arts,” Fleming said.
Flemings is most excited about expanding the agriculture center.
“It is critical in teaching people basics of gardening, teaching kids that food doesn't come from the grocery store, it comes from the ground. By being able to move to this new location our agriculture center is going to grow by 500-percent,” Fleming said.
The Soddy Daisy Community Library relies on grants, fundraisers, and donations from the community.
Flemings hopes that everyone will contribute to help get the new building.
“About 75-percent of our collection has been donated by the community and we believe that this community and partnership can grow and elevate. I am very confident that our community is going to come together and help us build this new library” Fleming added.
The library is accepting donations online through the foundations website or gofundme.
Donations can be dropped off at 9616 Dayton Pike, Suite C, Soddy Daisy, Tenn 37379
For more information, call the library at 423-800-2367 or email founders@kelcurtfoundation.org or message the library Facebook page.