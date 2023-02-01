On Monday, February 13, 2023, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library (SDCL), in partnership with the KELCURT Foundation, and cosponsor ArtsBuild, will launch the SDCL 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest and Art Program.
This is the second year that the bookmark art contest is being offered and is an annual event to mark the beginning of their summer reading program. Details for the 2023 SDCL Mythical Summer of Reading Program will be released by May 1, 2023.
In addition to the contest, and reading program, there will be a series of free art classes available.
Through the Mythical Bookmark contest, and art and reading programs, SDCL and its partners aim to make arts and culture more accessible to everyone.
Mythical Bookmarks is open to all Hamilton County residents, and everyone is encouraged to participate.
All first-place SDCL 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest winning bookmarks will be printed as bookmarks and distributed to area schools and organizations. Three winners will be selected from four groups based on age, including one for adults.
The deadline to submit your bookmark art contest entries to the Soddy-Daisy Community Library is 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. Winners will be notified by Friday, March 17, 2023, and a reception and unveiling will be held at the SDCL on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Additionally, a series of free art classes will be available to library cardholders, and include classes like floral watercolor, “How to Draw Your Dragon”, and a nature journaling hike, as well as upcoming hybrid classes.
Details and dates for these classes and more will be announced on February 13, 2023.
To participate in the art classes, you must be a patron in good standing at the Soddy-Daisy Community Library. Membership in the SDCL is free and open to everyone. Library card applications are available online at https://kelcurtfoundation.org/sdcl-a-library-for-all. To complete the application process, patrons must bring their driver’s license.
To participate in the bookmark contest, templates are available below to download, along with details about how to enter and entry form.
For any additional information, please contact Kelly Flemings at (423) 800-2367 or founders@KELCURTFoundation.org.
SDCL 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest and Art Program is funded by the Artsbuild Community Cultural Connections grant program.