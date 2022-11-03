A long-standing holiday tradition, the annual Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade 2022 will be held Sunday, December 4th.
Starting at 2:00pm, the parade will travel along its traditional route, on Dayton Pike from Harrison Lane to Sequoyah Access Road.
Floats, marching bands, dancers, decorated vehicles, and even a special appearance by Santa Claus will all be a part of the event.
Floats created by area churches, local businesses, and individual groups will compete for first place trophies in each respective category. To be eligible for judging, an American flag will need to be displayed on the float, say parade organizers.
“We are truly happy to host one of the biggest attractions we have for our citizens and the whole community that make up the great City of Soddy-Daisy,” said Vice-Mayor Robert Cothran, one of the parade’s lead organizers.
The entry deadline for the Christmas Parade is Monday, November 28th.
To participate, applications are available at Soddy-Daisy City Hall, or on Soddy-Daisy’s website at or on the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 942 website.
For more information contact Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735.