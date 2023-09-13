A threat made via social media Tuesday night is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The HCSO School Resource Deputy was notified about the threat at about 9:00pm, which was made toward East Hamilton Middle School.
A plan of action for the following school day and a criminal investigation were immediately started according to HCSO's Matt Lea.
Members of HCSO SRD Unit and Charlie Patrol Team Patrol were on site at East Hamilton Middle School before students arrived Wednesday.
A search of the school was conducted by HCSO deputies and nothing suspicious was located. School resumed normal activities at about at 8:25am.