A post on the social media platform Snapchat Tuesday led Murray County law enforcement to track down the student and question that person.
A Facebook post on the North Murray High School's page explains that the student "posted that they were going to shoot up the school."
Police were sent to the students home, where they were questioned and charged. No weapons were found at the home, according to the school.
Security at the school was increased and classes were held at the normal schedule on Wednesday.
The student is said to not be on campus.
The school's Facebook post said "Ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff is a top priority for NMHS and Murray County Schools. We take a number of precautions to help ensure that our campuses remain safe, secure, and provide a positive learning environment. We would like to thank local law enforcement for their continued partnership in the safety and well-being of our students and staff."