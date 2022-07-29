The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released their list of checkpoint enforcement locations for the month of August.
Eight checkpoints in Chattanooga's district will be varied throughout Hamilton, Rhea, Marion, Coffee, Bradley, and Grundy counties throughout the month.
Stops will consist of both sobriety and driver's license checks. Tennessee Highway Patrol says troopers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and those not wearing seatbelts.
The complete list of next month's Tennessee checkpoint locations and dates can be found here.