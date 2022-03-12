The Blizzard of 1993 - 20 Years Later

Oddly enough, this weekend marks the anniversary of one of the most memorable storms in the Tennessee valley - The blizzard of 93.

This Friday night marked the beginning of the storms 29 years ago.

Our old pal Paul Barys said it was coming: he predicted a 20-inch snowfall... five days in advance.

Guess what - five days later, most of the community had at least 20-inches of snow.

Paul-watchers heeded the warning, packing the grocery stores, stocking up on the necessities: milk, bread, pork and beans, and toilet paper. But even then, most of us were not ready for more than a week of power outages, and slowly melting snow..

Remembering the Blizzard of '93

READ MORE |

The Blizzard of '93 - Blizzard Baby
The Blizzard of '93 - Record Snowfalls
The Blizzard of 1993 - The workers
The Blizzard of 1993 - 20 Years Later
Remembering the Storm: Paul Barys recalls April 27, 2011