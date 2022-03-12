Oddly enough, this weekend marks the anniversary of one of the most memorable storms in the Tennessee valley - The blizzard of 93.
This Friday night marked the beginning of the storms 29 years ago.
Our old pal Paul Barys said it was coming: he predicted a 20-inch snowfall... five days in advance.
Guess what - five days later, most of the community had at least 20-inches of snow.
Paul-watchers heeded the warning, packing the grocery stores, stocking up on the necessities: milk, bread, pork and beans, and toilet paper. But even then, most of us were not ready for more than a week of power outages, and slowly melting snow..
