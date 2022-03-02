A local woman's 'Snack Pack Program' is back to provide food to thousands to students in Hamilton County Schools on Wednesday.
Janice Robertson will be hosting her biggest 'packing day' yet.
Organizers say they plan to pack about 10,000 bags of food to distribute to children of families that are food insecure.
Crews began packing earlier this morning. If you missed this morning's event, you can still attend the event happening from 6-8 p.m. tonight.
If you would like to volunteer, organizers say to show up 15-30 minutes early at East Brainerd Church of Christ to receive an assignment.
