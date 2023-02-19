28-year-old Michael Bucahnan was arrested on Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. in Catoosa County, GA.
This comes less than two hours after an Amber Alert was issued for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, who was believed to have been abducted by Buchanan in Smyth County, VA.
The Amber Alert was released in both Virginia and Tennessee through the Smyth County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation around 2:41 a.m.
A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued on behalf of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia for 14 y/o Julia Ashcroft. She is believed to have been abducted by 28 y/o Michael Buchanan.Spot them? Call the Smyth County SO at 276-783-7204 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/x pic.twitter.com/4yAWBMKTJt— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 19, 2023
According to the TBI, Ashcroft and Buchanan were believed to be in a white 2001 Econoline Van with VA tag TVE-3980.
Buchanan is now in custody.
