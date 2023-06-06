Good Tuesday. It should be a nice evening with partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for an isolated storm popping up. Temps will fall through the 80s this evening.
Wednesday will start with a bit of haze in the air. Smoke from wildfires in Canada is migrating southward via upper-level winds and will cause our skies to be a bit hazy. It could also impact air quality negatively Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon we will hit a high of 88 with a front sliding in from the north Wednesday evening. That could give us a couple of showers.
Thursday will be much nicer as the humidity and temperature will be a bit lower behind the front. We will have a high of only 82.
Friday will be amazing with the humidity staying low and temps ranging very comfortably from 56 in the morning to 84 in the afternoon.
Saturday will be nice also, just a little warmer with the high reaching 88.
Sunday will hit 86 before another front brings in more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday morning.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.