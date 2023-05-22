A woman who reached out to the Chattanooga Fire Department recently for help in replacing the batteries in a smoke detector benefited from her decision two days later.
Carrie Harris, who lives in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, has new batteries in stalled in her smoke detector by Senior Firefighter Allen Green. Green installed two additional detectors in the home.
Harris and her daughter were sleeping in her residence when she heard the new smoke alarms going off.
Harris rushed to the kitchen where she found that flames from a candle she thought she had extinguished the night before.
She was able to quickly toss the candle in the sink and get the flames under control before they could spread to her kitchen cabinets and the rest of her home, according to a release from the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Harris urges other citizens to make sure they have functioning smoke alarms, and hopes other senior citizens will ask for assistance from the CFD if needed.
Chattanooga Fire gives out smoke alarms throughout the year as part of the agency's ongoing fire prevention efforts. Smoke alarms give you the time you need to get out alive.
Call 423-643-5600 if you need batteries or smoke alarms.