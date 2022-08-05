A Chattanooga company will soon create a new way to keep guns secure.
Lodestar Works is making a smart gun, based off the Glock 17 model.
You can only shoot the unique gun by unlocking it using today's technology.
On the back of the smart gun there is a flashing green light that indicates it’s locked, not allowing the trigger to pull.
Lodestar Works Co-Founder Ginger Chandler said there are three different ways you can unlock the gun, one way it through the Lodestar Works app.
“I can just hit a button and it unlocks and that light turns to red. When I am shooting I can see it from the rear of the gun, I know that is red. I can unlock and lock it with the biometrics (fingerprint) and you can see the phone is responding as I do it. Another way to unlock it is the pin pad, it is just numbers,” Chandler said.
Chandler knows that the smart gun will not solve all gun related incidents or problems, but some of them.
"Because if you are of age in your state and can buy a firearm, you could buy this firearm unlock it and use it for bad things, right, it is not going to solve everything. What it will solve is children because you can buy it and then they won't be able to unlock it,” Chandler said.
The smart gun could also help people in times of stress.
A sensor will be added to the rear of the gun, so if the owner is holding it and another person tries to grab it, the owner can program it to lock.
Chandler thinks the smart gun will attract all crowds, especially women.
“Last year, I am going to say a number, but there is all types of numbers out there but like there were five-million new gun owners and 50-percent of those were women. When I as at Smith & Wesson it was not that kind of number, it was 15-percent women. So, 50-percent, why are they buying them? Do they live alone, do they have kids?” Chandler said.
At this time, the smart gun is not on the market but Chandler expects to push 27-thousand of them next year.
“In the beginning we are going to do assembly, we are going do quality inspection, and then we will do pick pack ship for distribution. We will probably have gun smiths on site do repairs for other people -- like if somebody sends their Glock in you can retro fit it -- we will offer that as we solution,” Chandler said.
That 27-thousand makes less than a hundred guns a day.
Chandler said they will only need about 10 people to make that possible, but anticipates the production numbers to grow year after year, creating more job opportunities.
If you want to help fundraise or make a donation towards the smart gun, you can contact Ginger Chandler at 860-214-5280.