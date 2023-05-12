A small town in eastern Gordon County, Georgia, has been dissolved after failing to provide services to its residents.
State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, described the effort to dissolve Ranger, Georgia, that started when a new resident of the city complained to Barton in spring of 2022 that city officials weren't doing their jobs.
"From that time last year until the time I dropped the bill, the number that was listed, I called periodically, and the number never worked," Barton said of his attempts to contact city officials.
He kept calling the city's main number because, Barton said in a phone call, he wanted to act like he just moved to Ranger. A new resident would have no other way of contacting city officials, he said.
