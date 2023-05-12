Ranger, GA

A faded American flag flaps in the breeze on a vacant store at the corner of U.S. Highway 411 and Liberty Church Road Northeast, at the center of Ranger, Ga. The town was dissolved May 3 when Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 773. Services are now provided by Gordon County.

 TFP photo

A small town in eastern Gordon County, Georgia, has been dissolved after failing to provide services to its residents.

State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, described the effort to dissolve Ranger, Georgia, that started when a new resident of the city complained to Barton in spring of 2022 that city officials weren't doing their jobs.

"From that time last year until the time I dropped the bill, the number that was listed, I called periodically, and the number never worked," Barton said of his attempts to contact city officials.

He kept calling the city's main number because, Barton said in a phone call, he wanted to act like he just moved to Ranger. A new resident would have no other way of contacting city officials, he said.

