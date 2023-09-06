Bees have an impact on our lives more than you may think. Chip Kelly, a local beekeeper, explains why bees are so important and the benefits they may bring.
Kelly owns Harrison Bay Honey Farm and says it's important to know not to kill a hive if one forms at your home.
"Ideally, we want to keep all the bees we can," Kelly said. "Don't be afraid of bees. If they're a nuisance to you, call our swarm line, and we'll be happy to relocate them for you."
Kelly is the president of the Tennessee Valley Beekeeper's Association. The swarm line he mentions is 423-619-7238.
You may think of bees as pesky little critters, but they do have an impact on our lives. Kelly says honey bees are responsible for pollinating about a third of the food we eat.
"It would be disastrous if they weren't around," Kelly said.
He said the number of honey bees are declining each year so it is important to be aware of the benefits they provide and not try to kill them.
In addition to bees pollinating our food, they also make a pretty sweet product that has its own benefits.
"Honey is the perfect food. It never goes bad," Kelly said. "Local honey provides good relief from allergies because the pollens that the bees have gathered that are in the honey, will help you get used to those pollens in the air."
Kelly said local, unfiltered honey is thought to have powerful antioxidants that could help relieve sunburns or promote healing for small cuts. These benefits cannot be found in filtered honey.
"The honey packers take the pollen out, in other words, they take the benefit out, and all you're left with is a sweetener just like sugar," Kelly said.
To support your local beekeepers and get more information on where to purchase honey, visit https://tvbachatt.com/page-18088