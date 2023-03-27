Good Monday. What a GREAT start to the work week! Tuesday we start at about 50 but only climb to the mid-60s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a very slight chance for a sprinkle.
Wednesday looks good with that cooler weather staying in place. Jackets required in the morning with lows hovering around 40. The afternoon will only make it to about 65.
Thursday will be another chilly start at about 40, then we rebound back to 70 for the high. Friday we will make it to 74. We will see a few showers late in the day Friday.
Saturday morning is our next big chance for showers and some storms. It is too early to know for certain the severity of what we will get, so stay tuned throughout the week.
We will clear out Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday looks great with scattered clouds and temps ranging from 42 to 72.
