Skyuka Hall, the school for children with learning differences formerly know as Scenic Land School, will soon have a new home.
The school is relocating from the Eastgate Town Center to a large home on 16 acres of land on Noah Reid Road in the East Brainerd area.
Head of school Dr. Josh Yother calls the site a perfect place that includes safety, comfort, flexibility and room for growth.
Architects will soon plan for bedrooms to be converted into classrooms with comfortable furnishings and soft lighting to enhance the students' ability to concentrate on learning.
The new Skyuka Hall classrooms will look more like living rooms than science labs. And on the new campus, students will be safe from city traffic. Classes can also be held outdoors. They hope to gradually move in starting later this year.