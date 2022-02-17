Skeletal remains found in McMinn Co positively identified as missing person

Skeletal remains found in a rural area off of County Road 782 in McMinn Co has been identified as a man that was reported missing back in November.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says back in September 2021, a vehicle registered to a Darrell Foster was located on some property belonging to his brother, Phillip Mooney, on County Road 782.
During that time, Mooney reported to McMinn Sheriff’s Office that his brother had a history of drug use but he had not seen him in a while, and was going to have the vehicle removed from the property.
On November 12th, Amber Foster, daughter of Darrell Foster, contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report her father as missing, and that she had last spoken to him in June or July 2021.
On February 8th, Sheriff’s investigators spoke with Mr. Foster’s sister, Denise Baker, who said their mother had passed away in October but still no one had seen or heard from Mr. Foster.
The family members had all spoken to each other, and felt that Mr. Foster was probably deceased in some unknown location due to his past drug issues.
On December 14th, Sheriff’s detectives obtained permission and organized a search of the property on County Road 782 where Mr. Foster’s vehicle had previously been located.
During the search, a campsite was located, along with some personal items belonging to Mr. Foster.
The search progressed further until detectives located human remains in the area of the campsite, and contacted the UT Forensic Center, who responded and collected the remains.
On February 16th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the UT Forensics Center who advised that the remains were matched against medical records and were positively identified as those of Darrell Foster.
Mr. Foster’s family was then notified of the results by Sheriff’s Detectives.
The investigation is ongoing as to a cause of death, but currently nothing indicates foul play.