Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location.
As a result of the project, SK Food Group will create 840 new jobs in Bradley County by 2030.
SK Food Group’s new 525,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will support the company’s growing consumer demand by utilizing state-of-the-art automated technology to assist with sandwich assembly and food handling.
Located on Lot 1 in the Spring Branch Industrial Park in Cleveland, construction will begin before the end of the year and is anticipated to reach completion in 2025.
Founded as a mobile catering business in 1942, SK Food Group is an Arizona-based premium custom foods manufacturer. Today, the company specializes in supplying sandwiches, wraps, snacks, flatbreads, burgers and other protein snacks for branding by corporate customers worldwide.
Since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,600 job commitments and nearly $3.3 billion in capital investment.
SK Food Group has facilities in:
- Phoenix, AZ
- Columbus, OH
- Reno, NV
- Minneapolis, MN
- Philadelphia, PA
- Tupelo, MS
- Edmonton, AB
- Laval, QC