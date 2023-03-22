Tennessee Tech's College of Education is partnering with the Children's Defense Fund (CDF), a national non-profit organization, to coordinate the Elinor Ross CDF Freedom School this summer.
The school is available to Putnam County children in 1st through 5th grade whose families qualify for free/reduced lunch programs, and is scheduled to take place during June and July.
Since 2019, the program has served dozens of children and their families, providing them with free six-week summer literacy and cultural enrichment experiences.
Named for the late Tech professor Elinor Ross - a champion of education, reading, and literacy for all ages - the Freedom School includes engaging and interactive learning activities in the arts, sciences, fitness, reading/literacy activities, weekly field trips, and family-specific dinners/events. Participants, referred to as scholars, are also provided with free age-appropriate literature to take home.
Janet Kesterson Isbell, professor of literacy and research at Tech, spearheaded the CDF partnership and served as executive director for three years, before passing the torch to her colleague Amber Spears (pictured), associate professor of literacy, who has been an integral part of the program since its inception.
Spears is looking forward to the summer, and has already implemented a number of initiatives to ensure that the program provides unique and diverse learning opportunities for the scholars, as well as family engagement/intergenerational activities. In addition, they are provided with healthy breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and a weekly family dinner night.
The community has also been actively involved in supporting and enhancing the program, from contributing funds to providing meals and school supplies, to volunteering time and resources.
To support the Freedom School, a 21-and-up event will be taking place at The Putnam Room on Cookeville's historic courthouse square on Sunday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are required, and details can be found at https://www.tntech.edu/education/freedomschool/support.php.
For more information, please visit www.tntech.edu/freedomschool, email freedomschool@tntech.edu, or call 931-372-6265.