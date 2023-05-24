Six Cleveland City Schools have been named National Showcase Schools for the 2023-2024 school year by the Flippen Group, a leading educational training and consulting firm. This is the first year that Arnold Memorial, Blythe-Bower and Mayfield Elementary have been recognized, the fourth for Cleveland High, the third for Cleveland Middle, and the second for Stuart Elementary.
The Capturing Kids Hearts program implemented by the schools focuses on building relationships between students and teachers, creating a sense of belonging and safety in the classroom, and providing social and emotional support to students. This program is designed to improve student behavior, academic performance, and overall school climate.
Diane Wilborn, leadership solutions advisor for Capturing Kids Hearts, praised the district for its commitment to the program. “They are so progressive,” she said. “The leaders and teachers are all in for these kids and that’s shown on the Capturing Kids Hearts fronts.”
“We’re seeing a major impact on these kids and it’s clear these teachers really enjoy what they do,”, said Jason McCowan, leadership development strategist for Capturing Kids Hearts.
Cleveland High, Cleveland Middle, Stuart, Arnold Memorial, Blythe-Bower, and Mayfield Elementary are commended for this well-deserved recognition as Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase Schools!