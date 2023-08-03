The Siskin Children’s Institute announced Thursday that they have made "the difficult decision to close its early learning centers located on 1101 Carter Street and 225 Lookout Street (formerly Little Miss Mag Early Learning Center)."
Both centers will close their doors permanently on September 29, 2023.
Siskin cited the risings operating costs and challenges of recruiting staff as factors in their decision.
“Siskin Children's Institute has been committed to providing high quality, inclusive early education to children for many years, so the decision to close our learning centers was quite difficult and one we did not reach easily,” said Derek Bullard, President & CEO. “Since the pandemic, the costs of operating the centers have increased and our enrollment never fully recovered. In addition, like many early learning centers we've experienced difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff. We arrived at this decision by weighing the cost of operating the program against our impact, the quality of the program, and our ability to fulfill our core mission.”
Siskin Children’s Institute has relied on its endowment to bridge the gap between tuition, salaries, and operational costs of the early learning centers.
They said many of the endowments were impacted during the pandemic and rising inflation, plus staffing challenges in the early learning industry significantly increased the overall cost of running the centers in recent years.
The closing of the early learning centers will not affect the medical, therapy, home and community based early intervention, or family resource programs provided by Siskin Children’s Institute. In addition, the institute will continue to provide medical and therapy services both in its Nashville office and throughout the region. Siskin said in a news release.
"Serving children with special needs will continue to be our mission. Although the decision to close our early learning centers was incredibly difficult, it will allow ultimately allow us to increase our impact for children with special needs throughout the region, ensuring that we honor the legacy of the Siskin family whose vision created the Institute", Rutledge, Siskin Children’s Institute Board of Directors Chair.
The centers were founded in 1950 by Mose and Garrison Siskin in Chattanooga. Siskin Children’s Institute is a non-profit organization serving Tennessee and Georgia, with pediatric healthcare services, home visiting, and outreach in the field of developmental disabilities.