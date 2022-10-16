Hunter Lee is a Freshman at the University of Western Kentucky. He is an aspiring Meteorologist and recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a video weather update during a Western Kentucky football game. Hunter has Asperger's and credits Siskin's Megan Burrow with helping him get to this point.
Megan is the Chattanooga Region Director of the Tennessee Academy of Physician Assistants. She was recently highlighted at a conference for her work with Hunter. Megan is proud of Hunter and can't wait to see what he accomplishes in the future.
"I am just beyond proud of him and thankful that I could be a small part of the success that he has had. So yeah, he is one of the success stories that I really love to think about," said Burrow.
Hunter will resume his studies next week and plans to continue making TikToks for his loyal followers. You can follow Hunter on TikTok @Huntsman8804.