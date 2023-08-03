Siskin's Children Institute has announced the closure of its early learning centers after seven decades of service.
The Institute has a rich history that's deeply rooted in the city of Chattanooga, offering various services to children and families.
Siskin employees say they were alerted this morning and are coming to terms with what this means for the road ahead.
Esme Balic worked at Little Miss Mag before the daycare merged with Siskin. She's been there for more than twenty years.
"This decision was shocking," said Balic. "I love working for Little Miss Mag and Siskin. I'm very sad, but that's life."
The Institute serves thousands of children every year, even providing care to children with special needs.
Siskin Children's Institute released a statement sharing the details of what led to the decision to close.
President & CEO Derek Bullard stated, "The decision to close our learning centers was quite difficult and one we did not reach easily."
In the statement the school released, the closure was caused by many factors brought on by the pandemic, rising inflation, and staffing challenges.
Historically, the institute has relied on its endowment to run the locations on Carter and Lookout Streets.
"We arrived at this decision by weighing the costs of operating the program against our impact, the quality of the program, and our ability to fulfill our core mission."
Administrators say closing the early learning centers will not affect medical and therapy services provided throughout the region.
"We cannot change, but at least Siskin did good, giving us some time to think about it and process. They're going to take care of us until the end of the year, and then after that, we will see," Balic said.
Parents who are already seeking care are having to readjust.
"I think us and a lot of other parents are scrambling right now. We're applying to any other learning centers," said Templeton.
She understands the challenge many parents face finding childcare options after waiting four years to get her child into daycare.
She worries for the hundreds of parents already on wait lists.
"We weren't given more notice given they're in the business of child care, and they know exactly how long it takes to get a child into child care is very inadequate."
The early learning centers will permanently close doors Friday, September 29th.
The following is the full press release from Siskin Children's Institute: