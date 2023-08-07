"One of the things that drew me here when I first came to interview, I went downstairs in our Early Learning Center, and there was just a group of kids that kind of surrounded me," says Bullard. "Some of them had special needs, some of them didn't, but it was just a special place."
Bullard says he is proud of the work they have been able to accomplish over 70 years.
But they decided to prioritize their developmental pediatricians, who provide diagnosis and therapy services to children with autism, ADHD, and other special needs. The number of kids in their care has grown from 1,500 to more than 5,000.
"We've had families from six states that come to see us because they're sitting on a waitlist all around the country not knowing the diagnosis for their child and wanting to get them help," he says.
Bullard says the Siskin Children's Institute wants to provide all services, and they never envisioned not having the centers, but they had to look at what they felt the community needed the most.
He says they have typically relied on about $1.5 million annually through their endowment to support operations. The American Rescue Plan funds expiring in September accelerated the conversation they'd started in the last year.
"We want to maintain our legacy. We want to support those families, but can we do it in a sustainable way?"
Bullard says they are compiling a list of resources to help support families. He hopes the early learning centers can return in the future. He hopes they can hold onto their legacy even with this surprise closing.
"I think that legacy is we have impacted tens of thousands of children that have come through those doors that have had the opportunity to meet a child that has a disability or special need that they wouldn't have had otherwise, they learned that our differences are what makes us special," he says.
Bullard appreciates the staff, parents, and community's grace and understanding. He says the organization is still strong and will continue to offer support.