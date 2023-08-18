Spurlock says Megan joined the Siskin team about eight years ago.
“Everybody that met her, I think, walked away feeling just a little bit better about themselves and about this world, because there's just something infectious about Megan,” she says.
She says Megan was always kind and positive, and says the families she worked with knew she deeply cared for them.
“They may walk away with the diagnosis that it was changing, but they've always walked away from Megan knowing that she was in their corner, and they didn't feel alone,” Spurlock says.
She says Megan was a great teammate, and they have been talking about how they can honor Megan and her contributions at Siskin.
She says the legacy Megan leaves is that everyone matters, and she was service-driven.
While celebrating her life, one thing came to the mind of everyone. Megan was full of joy. Siskin staff members now wear a pendant with “joy” next to their heart, to remind them of how she lived her life.
“You want to be a better person because being a better person and just always thinking of kindness first is how Megan lived,” Spurlock says.
Megan and her husband, Michael, welcomed a baby girl named Birdie in May.
Spurlock says Birdie was diagnosed with down syndrome. After Megan’s death, they wanted to support the family because they knew the future could get expensive.
The developmental pediatrics team at Siskin created a Go Fund Me in an effort to help ease the burden.
“We can't fix how broken her family's hearts are, we can't, but trying to find a way that maybe helps alleviate some of the stress gives them time to properly grieve,” Spurlock says.
Spurlock says in the upcoming Chattanooga Buddy Walk, Birdie will be represented by her own team, Birdie’s Birds. She says Siskin will be there to honor Megan and support Birdie.
The Buddy Walk will be on October 28th, and you can find more information about the walk on their website. You can support the Burrows family with their Go Fund Me.