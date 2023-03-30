Sip TN Wine Festival returns to the Chattanooga Market this weekend

Wineries across the Volunteer State will be part of the Chattanooga Market this weekend.
Sip TN Wine Festival will be held Saturday, April 1st from 12-6 p.m. at the First Horizon Pavilion.
Attendees will get the chance to taste their way through 100+ Tennessee wines while enjoying other market festivities.
Shop with artisans, enjoy delicious food, and sip Tennessee wine, mead, and hard cider.
All proceeds from ticket sales go to benefit the Chattanooga Market.
THINGS TO REMEMBER:
- You must have a valid photo I.D. with a ticket for entry.
- You will be able to buy bottles of wine to take home.
- NO outside food or beverage allowed. Vendors will be onsite selling food and drinks.
- Sip TN is a RAIN or SHINE EVENT, the main booths are under a covered area.
- Parking is available. All parking lots around First Tennessee Pavilion are private and paid lots.
- It is recommended having a designated driver or making arrangements for other transportation options such as CARTA or rideshare options.
- Please drink responsibly...overindulgence will not be tolerated.
- Animals are not allowed at the Market. Please leave your furry friends at home.
- Weapons are prohibited.