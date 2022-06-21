Simply Mac has filed for bankruptcy and is shutting down all 53 retail stores, including the Hamilton Place Mall location.
A spokesperson for CBL Properties tells Local 3 News that Apple Inc. will take over the store for a brief period to ensure that the property is retuned to owners.
Simply Mac released a statement saying in part:
"We are disappointed in the way this all unfolded and we were caught off guard by their closure. We'll certainly work with Apple Inc. to ensure that customers get their property returned."