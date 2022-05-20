A Silverdale inmate who was being treated at a local hospital for what the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office describes as a "serious pre-existing medical condition" died Thursday while in HCSO custody.
Michael Terrell Gibbs, 55, was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on March 3, 2022.
He was booked with the knowledge that he had a pre-existing medical condition, according to HCSO's Matt Lea.
Gibbs was later transported on Sunday, May 15, 2022, to a local medical facility for treatment where he remained until he died Thursday night, May 19th.
Gibbs' family has been notified.
Lea says that as with all deaths that occur while in custody, the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office was notified.
At the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney, Neal Pinkston, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigative Services has been assigned to conduct the investigation.
Gibbs' body has been transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office for examination.