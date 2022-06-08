A Silverdale Detention Center inmate was burned from boiling water on Wednesday, according to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea says the inmate boiled the water using a microwave.
Lea says microwaves are made available to the inmates who wish to heat up food and other types of meal related products purchased from commissary.
Lea says the inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment after further review by medical personnel.
The name of the inmate has not been released.
