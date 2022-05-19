Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, however a local prison received a failing score.
The cafeteria at Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga scored a 62.
The inspector said food workers were not seen washing their hands during the inspection.
Spoiled beans were seen being served and food that was prepared the day prior was not being date marked.
According to the inspector rodent droppings were seen in the dry storage room.
Floors are dirty in several areas of the the kitchen.
There were no paper towels provided at the hand sinks.
Styrofoam cups were being used to scoop food.
The sanitizer containers were found by the inspector to not have any sanitizer in the buckets.
The inspector said the person in charge was not in control of multiple food safety risk factors. The inspector suggests the managers should get certified in a food safety course.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mr. Burrito 2601 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 74 Hunan Wok I 2201 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga State Center for Business 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Memorial Auditorium Concessions 399 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tupelo Honey Café Bar 1110 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Child Nutrition Warehouse 2501 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Mad Priest Coffee Roasters 1900 Broad Street Apartment C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Memorial Auditorium Conciession #2 399 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Amigo’s Hixson 5450 Highway 153 Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tivoli Concessions 709 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pizza Bros 501 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Memorial Auditorium Concession #1 399 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tupelo Honey Café 1110 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Local Goat 6108 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Camp Columbus P.O. Box 268 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Chatter Box Café Mobile 1817 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sleepyhead Coffee 1800 Rossville Avenue Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sarku Japan 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 310 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Off the Farm Bar-B-Que 106 Karen Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 The Sweet Shave Ice Company 8352 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 90 C & W Café 1501 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sbarro #191 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bill’s Snowcones 199 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 62 Silverdale Detention Center – Aramark 7609 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches 973 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 McDonald’s 4829 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Memo’s 430 E Martin Luther King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rafael’s 9607 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 92 Mellow Mushroom Bar 2318 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mellow Mushroom Bar 2318 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper School 1219 W Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Tendercare University 1601 Agnes Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Miller Ale House #94 Lounge 1 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn Indoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kids-N-Play 1704 Albert Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Hampton Inn Outdoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Motel 6 2281 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orange Grove Center, Inc. 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Cheesecake Factory Lounge #0208 2084 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 83 The Cheesecake Factory #0208 2084 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hardee’s 5525 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029034 5439 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 94 Rumors 3884 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tennessee Aquarium Catering Kitchen #1 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cook Out 5390 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Batemen Community Living 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Mammie Carlotta’s Tea Room 6725 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crab Trap Mobile Kitchen 4803 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupton Room P.O. Box 11048 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hong Kong Chinese 8652 E Brainerd Road Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Imax-Theater 201 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sonic SRI #4104 7420 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cold Fusions LLC 5704 Marlin Road Building 6000 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Plaza Refreshment Center P.O. Box 11048 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hickory Valley Christian Academy 6605 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Smoothie King 594 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rembrandt’s Pastry Kitchen 204 High Street Suite 12 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Cheesecake Factory Lounge #0208 2084 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Primo Restaurant 1100 Hixson Pike Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane Harrison, TN
- 95 Greg’s Sandwich Works 6337 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital Spa 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Edwin Hotel Outdoor Pool 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Edwin Hotel 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Café on the Corner 826 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, TN
- 94 Whitebird 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Whitebird Bar 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mimi’s Academy 3820 Briarcliff Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 El Rey Taqueria 6219 Lee Highway Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rembrandt’s Pastry Kitchen 204 High Street Suite #12 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rembrandt’s Chocolates 204 High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029024 7304 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Kona Ice Mobile Unit #4 3925 Adkisson Drive Suite 3614 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Han Thai 2558 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Salvation Army Kitchen 437 Inman W Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 MohMoh Asian Food Truck 115 Brooke Lane NE Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Hungry Hippie 195 Maney Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Tacos El Cunaol Mobile Unit S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Hampton Inn Breakfast 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 87 Clarion Inn 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TTN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Biskit NV 270 South Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 CBC Bar 185 E Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Angela’s Homestyle Restaurant 1799 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 92 Wendy’s #2909 925 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2720 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 McDonald’s #11560 4500 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 95 Stadium 773 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 75 Las Margaritas VIII 1647 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 80 Zaxby’s 1430 NW 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 90 Douglas Inn Breakfast 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 81 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 The Rosewood 14 Fort Town Drive Rossville, GA
- 96 Cracker Barrel 562 50 Biscuit Way Ringgold, GA
- 96 Moe’s Southwest Grill 73 Parkway Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Box Enterprises D/B/A Tropical Sno 2336 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Catoosa Mobile Unit 1) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Catoosa Mobile Unit 2) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 97 Fazoli’s 3016 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool) 2044 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 City of Ringgold – Martha Denton Pool 406 Cotter Street Ringgold, GA
- 96 Econo Lodge Inn and Suites 2120 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant 2467 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Corner Coffee 48 Court Street Trenton, GA
- 98 Jefferson’s 4276 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Cottage in the Clouds 5266 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 100 Eton Elementary 829 Highway 286 Eton, GA
- 100 North Murray High School 2586 Mt. Carmel Church Road Chatsworth, GA
- 97 Northwest Elementary 110 Mcentire Circle Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Bagley Middle School 4600 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Woodlawn Elementary School 4580 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Chanticleer Inn Pool 1300 Mockingbird Lane Lookout Mountain, GA
- 89 Clara’s Place 640 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Surf N Snow Base of Operation 234 Hames Road Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 91 Subway #421 142 Carbondale Road Dalton, GA
- 99 McDonald’s #28059 142 Carbondale Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Red Clay Resort Inc. 5510 Red Clay Road Cohutta, GA
- 100 Just Dip LLC DBA Peach Cobbler Factory 785 Shugart Road Suite 9-B Dalton, GA
- 91 Starbucks @ Kroger #458 1365 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Subway #57605 2709 Chattanooga Road Rocky Face, GA
- 78 Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant 101 Cottonwood Mill Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 99 Comfort Inn & Suites 905 West Bridge Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Golf & Country Club 333 Country Club Way Dalton, GA
- 91 Choo Choo BBQ 2504 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA