A recent health inspection shows the cafeteria at the Silverdale Detention Center failed with a score of 62.
The report shows a total of 15 observed violations ranging from food workers not washing their hands before food preparation to rodent droppings in the dry storage room.
It is highly recommended by the inspector that managers and staff get certified in an American National Standards Institute-approved food safety course.
The inspector noted that the manager on duty was not aware of the symptoms or illnesses that restrict employees from working nor had knowledge of the illness policy.
Multiple dirty cloths were left on shelves throughout the kitchen, along with uncovered drinks.
There were large containers of cooked grits that were left out as well as other foods. Multiple cooked foods prepared the previous day were not date marked.
Silverdale Detention Center was randomly inspected at the beginning of the year and received a health inspection score of 84, but even then there were several notable violations.
During a follow-up inspection the next month the score jumped to 96 with only three violations before this recent inspection.
Local 3 reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office regarding the failed report and is waiting to hear back.