Bess T. Shepherd Elementary is full of holiday excitement as more than six hundred students got a Christmas season surprise. It comes in the form of gifts, and not just the kind you open.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes students and others from Silverdale Baptist Academy adopted "Operation Christmas" as a holiday project, providing gifts with a personal touch for each student at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary, all 520 of them.
Bess T. Shepherd students and staff members were beaming throughout the two-hour party, giving thanks for the people they call their Silverdale family. They say it's a blessing, and not just for the kids. Principal Dr. Sarah Lane said for cash-strapped parents, "This is one present they will not have to buy. We are so blessed to be a part of a community where kids needs are met."
Although the presents are the icing on the cake, they are really just the culmination of a bigger project. The Silverdale students establish a relationship with the Bess T. Shepherd kids, many of whom are thirsting for role models and stability in their lives.
Organizing a months-long campaign of acquiring donations and then sorting out, and delivering presents for 520 elementary students is a big job. But the students at Silverdale Baptist Academy wouldn't have it any other way. Their friends at Bess T. Shepherd are thankful for this relationship.
Principal Lane said, "We are so grateful they chose us. They could have done anything with their money and their time. It's awesome to have like minded partners who want to contribute to our kids."