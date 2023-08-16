Wednesday was a day of celebration at Chattanooga's Silverdale Baptist Academy.
This is the school's 25th year, and former teachers and other friends turned out to honor headmaster Becky Hansard, who has been there since the beginning.
The school opened with 6 kindergarten students in 1999, and has expanded to K-12 over the years, now with some 1300 students. Students celebrated with song, praise, and even free Kona Ice outside after the program.
Silverdale Baptist students are committed to helping the community and are always among the leaders in our annual Share Your Christmas food drive.
Congratulations to Becky Hansard, staff members, students and families of Silverdale Baptist Academy, and best wishes for another great 25 years.