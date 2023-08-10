A Silver Alert has been issued by TBI for 62-year-old Henry Chambers, missing out of Mt. Juliet.
Henry has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. His description reads as 6'2", weighs 200 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Henry was last seen on August 7th in the area of Belinda Parkway, wearing dark-colored shorts and no shirt. He may be traveling in a blue Isuzu Rodeo with TN tag BPS 8129.
If you have seen Henry or know where he may be, please get in touch with the Mt. Juliet PD at 615-754-8477. Or, call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.