The Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's assistance in locating Jehu Smith, a 78-year-old white male with hazel eyes, gray hair, and a height of 6'0" and a weight of 220 lbs.
He was last seen the morning of February 5, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m. EST, leaving his assisted living facility to walk to a local gas station. He was wearing all orange clothing and was walking with a minor limp.
He has medical conditions that may impede his ability to return safely without help.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jehu Smith, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
