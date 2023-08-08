The Town of Signal Mountain are adjusting their plans for this week, as its special called meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 9, has been canceled.
According to the Town Council, they moved the discussion to their upcoming regular meeting, which takes place on Monday, Aug. 14, at 6:00 pm.
The Town Council will be discussing an easement with the WWTA (Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority) during the meeting, although no vote on the matter will be taken.
Residents of Signal Mountain who were planning to attend the special called meeting can still get involved by attending the regular meeting on Monday.