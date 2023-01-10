For emergencies: dial 9-1-1
Non-emergencies: dial 698-2525.
Water Utility: cwater@signalmountaintn.gov
Other town-related inquiries: info@signalmountaintn.gov
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 57°
L 38°
46°
Altamont
Sunny
H 59°
L 42°
54°
Athens
Fog
H 53°
L 34°
39°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 57°
L 38°
47°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 57°
L 38°
47°
Dalton
Sunny
H 56°
L 36°
48°
Dayton
Sunny
H 53°
L 39°
48°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 57°
L 38°
47°
Murphy
Fog
H 53°
L 34°
39°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 53°
L 39°
48°
Summerville
Sunny
H 60°
L 36°
50°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 57°
L 38°
47°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 57°
L 38°
47°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.