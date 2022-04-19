The town of Signal Mountain could have a new town manager selected by the end of the week.
The final candidates for the job laid out their vision for the town in the final week of the process.
"It's been missing a little bit of some planning and some more progressive planning," said Corey Divel, who currently works for the city of Cleveland, Tennessee and is the only candidate for the job from the area. "Getting ahead of things and getting ahead of the growth."
"If you want to see something happen and bring somebody in to lead the way, I'm your guy," said Joshua Ray, another candidate for the position. "If you want to stick with the status quo, don't bring me in."
"I'm just ensuring throughout this process that it's a mutually agreeable, beneficial long-term relationship," said Brett Klein.
The fourth candidate for the job told Local 3 News she wasn't able to speak to us on camera since her current job doesn't know she applied for the position.
All four candidates spoke with town leaders and community members Tuesday about their backgrounds. We also asked them about the county's plan to redevelop the mountain's strategic plan.
"I don't know a whole lot about it other than it's a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional project," said Divel.
"The one thing I do like is working together in a regional, collaborative effort," said Ray. "Being able to sit down at the table with them, bring in the commission, bring in the council, talk about some strengths and weaknesses of a plan."
"You want to seek out opportunities for other revenue sources, of course," said Klein. "This community is highly reliant on residential property taxes."
The town council is scheduled to make a final selection at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The selected candidate would need to receive a simple majority of votes from council members to get an offer and begin negotiations.
"The regionalism approach makes it more effective as we utilize tax dollars to make something happen," said Ray.
"I have a pretty strong background in planning and I think that's something I could bring to the community," said Divel.
"I've been in much larger government, I've been in smaller government," said Klein. "This is the size community I like."