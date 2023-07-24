Monday night, the Signal Mountain Town Council is holding a special meeting to address plans to build two wastewater sewer pumps in the town and residents are not happy about the idea.
The Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Association said the pumps will address a 50-year-old sanitary sewer problem, but residents believe it will create more issues.
"I've never been around a sewage pump and I don't want to be around a sewage pump. It sounds terrible, it sound inconvenient, it sounds smelly, I don't know anybody that wants to live around a sewage pump," said Signal Mountain resident Katie Spitaletto.
WWTA said they're addressing sewer overflow in a multi-phased project by cutting down several trees, tear up roads and installing two pump stations. They said the pump stations will aesthetically "fit-in", be below ground and surrounded by a fence.
"We're actually proposing a small building to house the electrical components that actually call for and run the pumps," said a WWTA spokesperson during the July 20th special council meeting.
One of the pumps will be on Ravine Road and the other on Druid Drive, right across from Allison Coach's home. She said she didn't hear about the plan to install them until the day of a special town council meeting.
"We knew virtually nothing when we walked into that meeting other than we need to come and try to educate ourselves," said Coach.
Living directly across from the proposed site she's concerned with a potential smell coming from the sewer pump, property values depleting and noise from construction.
"In speaking with one of the engineers at WWTA we were told, yea, it's going to involve large heavy equipment, including jack hammers running 8 hours every day, Monday through Friday for again an undisclosed period of time," she explained.
Spitaletto said she feels there was a lack of communication to residents about the plans and is worried what the construction would do to the wildlife in the area.
"This is also a big deer trail right here, those deer will be disrupted for 3 to 5 years, the birds will be disrupted for 3 to 5 years and they most likely won't come back, it's really sad for our environment," she added.
Both residents are also worried about the maintenance of the pumps. Back in 2018 two of WWTA's sewer pumps in the Snowhill Community failed due to debris clogging the system causing sewage to leak from several manholes.
On a Facebook post, WWTA said the pump stations will be airtight ensuring odors are contained inside, and the pumps will be underground which means they will be practically silent during operation.
Coach said she's reached out to wwta multiple times to get answers to some of her concerns but is still waiting to hear back.
WWTA said construction is expected to start by summer 2024 and be finished by summer 2026.