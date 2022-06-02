Signal Mountain officials say after a big project to completely refinish the pool surface, we are excited to announce that the pool will open for the season on Monday at 11 a.m.
Crews have been working hard to get the final detail work done on this project before filling it back up with water and treating to ensure the pool will be ready by June 6th.
. If you are looking to purchase a season pass, they are available at the pool today, tomorrow, and Saturday from 9-3 and everyday once they've opened during normal hours. Typical pool hours are as follows: Mon. & Fri. - 11 am - 9 pm Tues., Wed., Thurs., & Sat. - 11 am - 7 pm Sun. - 1 pm - 6 pm Adult swim everyday from 3 pm - 3:15 pm We can't wait to see everyone for one of our community's favorite summer pastimes!