Signal Mountain Police team with White Oak Bicycle Co-Op for bike safety event Saturday

The Signal Mountain Police Department and the White Oak Bicycle Co-op will be hosting a Bike Event on Saturday, May 20th at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Those attending will have an opportunity to ask questions about bike safety, get helmets fitted and learn about basic bike maintenance.
Join SMPD on a short bike ride that will end with a bike rodeo. Firefighters will be lending a hand with the rodeo course for those that stay to participate.
Participants will meet in the youth parking lot of the Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church starting at 9:30 a.m. to check-in and then there will be a safety check and a safety talk.
The bike ride starts at 10:00 a.m. Members of the Signal Mountain Police Department will escort the community along a safe ~1.5-mile bike ride within Old Towne (see map provided).
Participants must wear a helmet and anyone under 13 should have an adult accompany them on the ride. Riders should demonstrate the ability to ride a bike safely on the road.
If you do not have a bike or helmet, SMPD says it will have a few that they can provide for the event.