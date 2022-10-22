Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments to host food drive in support of local food pantry

The Signal Mountain Fire and Police Departments are hosting a Food Drive in support of the Signal Mountain Social Services Food Pantry on November 12th.
Donations will be taken at both Signal Mountain Fire Stations (1111 Ridgeway Ave and 5240 Shackleford Ridge Rd) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Participants can simply drive through the fire bay and volunteers can take donations directly from your vehicle.
Items donated will be used primarily in Christmas baskets that the Food Pantry puts together for those in our area that are in need.
Suggested donation items are any canned items (except corn and green beans), pancake mix, pizza or taco meal kits, spaghetti sauce, any hot or cold cereal, peanut butter, jelly and any other non-perishable items or hygiene related items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, shave gel, etc.).
The Signal Mountain Police Department asks the public to come out and support the community, and meet some of the local first responders while helping double the truck full of food the department collected last year.