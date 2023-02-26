Signal Mountain Police Department searches for owner of lost dog

Signal Mountain Police are looking for the owner of a lost dog turned in to the department this weekend.
A Facebook post shared by SMPD states, "This girl was found around the CVS. Perhaps she was a little disoriented and got lost, passing right by us in the fog. Regardless, she is here now and said she finds her accommodations lacking and would like to return home."
She has no collar or tags and is not chipped.
If you are her owner or recognize this dog, please call 423-886-2123 and make arrangements to pick up.