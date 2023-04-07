Signal Mountain Police will hold a Drug Take Back event on Saturday, April 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., allowing the public to dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
You can bring your medications for disposal to the Signal Mountain Police Station at 1111 Ridgeway Avenue.
Liquids or needles/sharps will not be accepted. Only pills or patches will be accepted.
The collection point will be located in the Signal Mountain Fire Department bay.
SMPD advises the public to pull in through the garage bay doors off of Hershel Dick Road (entrance of the parking lot for the Police and Fire Department) and exit through the garage bay doors onto Rolling Way.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.