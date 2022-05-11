Signal Mountain Police and TN Highway Safety to host bike safety event on May 21st

The Signal Mountain Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will be hosting a Bike Event on Saturday, May 21 at 9 a.m.
Those attending will have an opportunity to ask questions about bike safety, get helmets fitted and learn about basic bike maintenance.
Participants will meet in the parking lot of the Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church starting at 9 a.m. to register and then there will be a safety check and a safety talk.
The bike ride starts at 10 a.m.
Members of the Signal Mountain Police Department will escort the community along a safe 1.5 mile bike ride within Old Towne.
Participants are required to wear a helmet and anyone under the age of 13 should have an adult accompany them on the ride.
Riders should be able to demonstrate the ability to ride a bike safely on the road.
A spokesperson with the event says if you do not have a helmet, crews will have a limited supply available for use.