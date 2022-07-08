One of the only outdoor theaters in the state, Signal Mountain Playhouse is celebrating their 50th anniversary this summer.
The unique amphitheater, surrounded by trees, was built and is operated by local volunteers.
They're bringing, 'Matilda The Musical' to our community.
"It's funny, I made so many new friends, and I've always sang in the shower, so..," said cast member, Charlestyn Johnson.
Charleston is just one of the many talented cast members helping bring Matilda The Musical to life.
Charlestyn found his passion for theater at the age of three when he came to see the Wizard of Oz on signal mountain.
"And I always looked at them like, I want to do that! I want to do that! And when I finally did, I'm always thinking is that one kid going to look at me and say "I want to do that,"" said Charlestyn.
Charlestyn probably isn't the first person inspired by a past musical, considering the playhouse has been around for 50 years.
According to Anne Rittenberry with the playhouse, the outdoor theater got it's permanent home here on signal mountain in 1975, with the help of local parents and boy scouts.
"And it was the Wizard of Oz, and the log seats, and it was great from then on," said Rittenberry.
After 50 years the outdoor theater is going strong. Rittenberry says now they are working to get a new generation interested to join the playhouse.
"So we really want to get some younger people involved, and we hope this summer will turn that page," said Rittenberry.
With a long history of bringing classics stories to the stage like Annie, Peter Pan, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and even Shreck, Which starred our very own Greg Glover as the lovable ogre.
The Signal Mountain Playhouse plans to keep us entertained for many years to come.
"It's amazing, it really fun, you'll really get like "gasp, how did they do that" it's kind of that thing," said Charlestyn.
Matilda the Musical runs every Friday and Saturday night through July, tickets go on sale at 6 pm and it's first come first serve.