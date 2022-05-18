The Signal Mountain Town Council is heading back to the beginning of the search for a new town manager less than a month after finishing up the last one.
Town leaders have agreed to part ways with Josh Ray, who signed a contract for the job on April 29.
"It was clear to me that Josh was, at that time, seeking a long-term position elsewhere," Mayor Charles Poss announced during a special-called meeting Wednesday. "Frankly, we have great employees, dedicated employees, in our town. They deserve a leader who wants to be here."
Poss said he found that out less than a week after Ray signed the work agreement. Ray got the job over at least three others after a months-long search for the town's new leader.
Signal Mountain's last town manager retired earlier this year.
Ray has been fired from at least one job before, according to NBC affiliate WECT. In 2009, the town council in Whiteville, North Carolina terminated a work agreement after the mayor said they were "unhappy with Ray's work on the town's sewer and drainage issues."
The Signal Mountain Town Council voted to offer an interim town manager position to Elaine Brunelle on Wednesday. Brunelle is a U.S. Navy veteran and currently lives in Signal Mountain.
"I was very disappointed in having to come back to the drawing board," said Council Member Vicki Anderson. "However, I believe that Ms. Brunelle will serve us so well."
The council is now entering into negotiations with Brunelle, but multiple members of the council told Local 3 News they expect she will ultimately accept the job.
If she does accept, she would be in the interim position for one year, giving the council enough time to find someone who will accept the permanent position.
Council members will have to approve the terms of both the interim and permanent town manager positions, once those are negotiated.
"We've been through enough waiting," said Anderson. "We need someone that can move us forward. So, although she'll be an interim, it would be my hope that she would continue. I don't know if that will happen."
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.